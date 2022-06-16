An iconic tradition has raised more than $8000 for the Walwa Bush Nursing Centre
The Jingellic Pub has been a landmark in the region since the 1980s, where the cash toss started.
Patrons place a thumb tack in the middle of a note that wraps around a 50-cent coin, which is then tossed at the ceiling. The hope is the note sticks while the coin falls out.
Pub owner Jackie Elliott said there was a need to donate to charity.
"We are a remote pub, and the generosity is fantastic. It's a great thing that we are able to do, it's a great conversation point and a win-win for everyone," she said.
Manager Michael Moffit said fundraising at the pub was why people keep coming back.
"This pub has a feel where everyone just falls in love with it," Mr Moffit said. "It isn't like any venue we have been involved in."
Nurse practitioner at the hospital Sandi Grieve said she was blown away by the generosity.
"It's bloody extraordinary what the pub has done for us," she said. "That money gives us the capacity to purchase items for our hospital.
"We run on a smell of an oily rag and can't afford much. It's a dream to us."
All money raised will go towards the hospital's "wish list".
