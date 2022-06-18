The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Farmers tired of being kicked and bullied by city-based academics | Opinion

By David Everist
June 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO WAY: David Everist says there is no way that the majority of Australian farm dams could ever be fenced.

Across social media channels, tempers have flared over the issue of fencing farm dams.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.