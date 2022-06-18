Farmers tired of being kicked and bullied by city-based academics | Opinion

Across social media channels, tempers have flared over the issue of fencing farm dams.
The researchers from Deakin University have reached a conclusion that vegetable matter, along with animal manure in farm dam water, causes a perfect storm in producing and emitting methane.
The research is no doubt correct; however, it was the way the message was delivered that has caused the ongoing ruckus.
There is no way in creation that the majority of Australian farm dams could ever be fenced.
The first reason would be animal welfare when stock ran out of water.
A fenced dam system would likely require some form of pump to troughs.
This would likely require solar panels and tank capacity as a backup.
All a very expensive exercise.
Fortunately, there are now systems that can monitor and transmit data in real-time and problems can be identified immediately and action taken.
The Australian-made systems, developed by Sydney-based Farm Bot, are a real success story.
Ideal in situations where livestock water relies on bores and mills.
Monitoring systems that are available with companies like Fam Bot are providing graziers with the tools to monitor on-farm-water ecosystems, delivering near real-time reporting on water trends and consumption, with notifications to a mobile or email.
If you want to rile farmers, try and talk to them about methane and carbon emissions.
They are sick to death of being kicked and bullied by city-based academics and that is exactly what has occurred.
There is absolutely no doubt that fencing dams and installing troughs is good management and water quality improves dramatically. It will happen at a pace acceptable to farmers and graziers.
Manufacture more in Australia is the cry, as overseas supply becomes more difficult due to the pandemic and rising world tensions.
Sounds great, heart-warming and politically correct.
But what should we manufacture and where is the semi or skilled workforce coming from? And, increasingly, where will base load energy come from at an affordable rate?
It is more than likely the technology around any product manufacture would be held by multinationals and understandably they would want a piece of the pie.
So, we end up with an overseas company manufacturing a product probably, apart from steel, with overseas components.
Australian cotton and wool are prime examples where raw product is exported, turned in to yarn, exported to another country, where it is turned into fabric and exported back to Australia.
Take pasta sauce.
A major brand prominent on supermarket shelves, owned by a multinational has gone from 70 per cent Australian ingredients down to being less than 10 per cent (so could just be a 1 per cent local basil or added 'Australian' water.
Another headlining pasta sauce is 98 per cent Australian grown. The tomato paste is 100 per cent Australian grown (which gets the rare 'Product of Australia' title. Since 1995, the label has been owned by an American company. So, here is the rub, do we want Australian companies manufacturing products from Australian sources or do we want something different?
Time after time, we have witnessed overseas boardrooms close down operations in Australia with the stroke of pen, so be vigilant.
