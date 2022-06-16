The benefits of arranging car finance pre-approval: How to save time and money

If you're in the market for a new car, arranging finance pre-approval is a wise move. Not only is it a great way to save time and money, but it also gives you the peace of mind that comes with knowing exactly how much you can afford to spend. And when you walk into the dealership, with that pre-approved loan in your back pocket, you'll be better able to focus on negotiating with the salesperson to get the best price for your new car.

So, how exactly does getting pre-approval save you time and money?

When you get pre-approval, you won't have to spend hours at the dealership practising the art of negotiation, only to find out later that you don't qualify for as much as you thought. Plus, you'll be able to shop around for the best interest rate, rather than being stuck with whatever the dealership offers. And if you don't have a stellar credit score, getting pre-approval can save you from being slugged with high-interest rates.

Pre-approval can give you access to lower interest rates

The dealership's interest rates may be higher than what you could get from your bank or another lender. But if you have compared multiple lenders and have your own financing in place, you'll know exactly how much car you can afford and what interest rate you're comfortable paying, so you can focus on getting the best price for the car.

Having pre-approved finance shows the car salesperson you're a serious buyer

When you walk into a dealership with pre-approval in hand, the salesperson will know that you're a serious and informed buyer. This gives you an advantage in negotiations, as you will more likely be given the best price upfront. The dealer will see that you mean business, and in order to get your business, they will be more likely to give you their best offer first.

So, if you're in the market for a new car, don't head to the dealership without getting pre-approval first. It's a smart move that will save you time and money in the long run.

So, how do you go about getting pre-approved for a car loan?

Well, you could start by heading to your bank or credit union to see what they can offer. But keep in mind that you'll likely only be offered their standard interest rates, without any negotiation. If you have a good credit score, this might not be a problem. But if your credit score is less than perfect, you could end up paying more than you need to.

A better option is to go with an online platform, like Driva. Offering pre-approval on car loans from over 30+ Australian lenders, Driva lets you compare rates and find the best deal for you. Plus, their interest rates are tailored to your unique profile. They don't offer a one-size-fits-all approach.

Getting pre-approved finance is a no-brainer

However, not all pre-approved finance is created equal. Be sure to do your research and compare offers before committing to a loan. The beauty in using Driva is that they do all the hard work for you. Put their innovative online platform to work in getting completely personalised pre-approved finance rates in less time and with less stress.

To get started, all you need to do is simply fill out an online form. It takes less than 60 seconds, and you'll see a list of pre-approved rates from 30+ lenders. Once you've found an offer that suits you, you can select it and start the loan application process. And if everything goes smoothly, you could have the funds in your account in as little as 24 hours.

Driva will connect you with lenders who can offer you personalised rates that suit your unique needs. They don't just provide you with basic rates to get you to apply and then slug you with hidden fees down the track!

Final thoughts

So, if you're in the market for a new car, don't head to the dealership without getting pre-approval first. And don't settle for anything less than a completely personalised, competitive rate. Driva is here to help you save time and money on your next car loan.