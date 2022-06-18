The wet and soggy ground have caused some delays for croppers in the Riverina, but a farmer near Rennie says he's feeling confident the end of the season will still be another strong one.
Mixed crop and sheep farmer Craig Marshall said he'd finished sowing, but not without hiccups.
Advertisement
"We did have too much moisture on some country, so that delayed the finish of sowing by a week," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We actually had to stop sowing for approximately a week, before we could get back on the country, but that enabled us to get on with some spraying over our early canola and pulse crops.
"So while it was an inconvenience waiting to finish sowing we used that time quite well to carry on operations."
We actually had to stop sowing for approximately a week, before we could get back on the country- Craig Marshall
But Mr Marshall said he was still anticipating a good harvest.
"As far as rainfall and prospects everything is looking very good," he said.
"The crops are slow growing at this time of year but they're in a very good position."
Mr Marshall said he'd been spreading urea this week, and though the cost had jumped in the last 12 months from about $800 - $1000 to $1800, he wasn't put off.
"We are still confident in the season and the commodity price to push on with our urea spreading," he said.
"We're still very optimistic for the season, even though we know our costs are blowing out and that's always a concern, costs come before the income so that's a concern."
Mr Marshall manages about 4000 hectares and is growing barley, wheat, canola and some pulses, plus he runs a couple of thousand ewes.
He said there'd also been a few issues of flystrike and worm in his mob due to all the summer rain and farmers across the district had been busy keeping control of summer weeds popping up.
"It's been a real juggling act to get to the first day of sowing," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.