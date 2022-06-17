Supporting ag innovation Advertising Feature

Intersales has been recognised as the "strongest Case IH dealership in Australia" after being named the Case IH CNHI Capital Dealer of the Year for 2021.

The award recognises financial management on retail sales and internal performance for Intersales teams across the region including Wagga Wagga, Griffith, Albury Wodonga and Temora.



The team is no stranger to winning awards with a number of honours won in previous years including 2020 Wholegoods Dealer of the year, 2017 Service Dealer of the year and 2016 Dealer of the year.



In 2019 and 2018, the team were finalists for the Case IH Dealer of the Year award but this is the first time they've taken the top honour.



"Winning this award means so much to us here at Intersales," Intersales managing director Peter Heinrich said.



"It's a prestigious award that tells us we are the strongest Case IH dealership in Australia.

"The dealership gets judged on a specific criteria in order to be selected to win. This includes how we do our finance, business management and sales."

Intersales CEO, Amanda Blachut was proud to take the win.



"It's exciting to know that we have been deemed number one out of 100 dealerships in our category in Australia," she said.



"This award nationally recognised our staff's effort and expertise by Case IH Australia.



"Winning this award is special for the directors of Intersales.



"Normally winners are announced at a yearly ceremony, this time our Case IH representatives arrived at Wagga where we were having a board meeting.



"When they announced we had won we stood in silence for what felt like a few minutes before it sank in.



"I would also like to congratulate the other winners across the Case IH network.



"Working together to further agriculture and support innovation for Australian Farmers is our goal."



Intersales first started in Temora as LA Sales in the 1950s until the Intersales name was adopted in 1970.



Intersales currently operates in Wagga Wagga, Griffith, Albury Wodonga and Temora.