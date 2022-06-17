A blazer worn by former Wallaby Bill McKid will go to auction as part of a fundraiser by the Albury-Wodonga Steamers for spinal cord injuries.
Rugby clubs around NSW are hosting Spinal Injury Support Round in support of Orange Emus' Andrew Regan and Boorowa Goldies' Nathan Stapleton after both players suffered significant spinal injuries earlier this season.
"I'm right behind it," McKid said. "We all try to help wherever we can."
The blazer was initially donated by McKid to Riverina president John Brockhouse to support the region's fundraising in Wagga in 1986.
Brockhouse approached then-manager for the Riverina representative squad Mick McGlone with an offer to donate McKid's blazer for a fundraiser for the two injured players.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
