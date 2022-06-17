The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga Steamers to auction a piece of history from former Wallaby Bill McKid

Caroline Tung
Updated June 17 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:30am
HISTORY: Former Wallaby Bill McKid will auction his blazer at a fundraiser.

A blazer worn by former Wallaby Bill McKid will go to auction as part of a fundraiser by the Albury-Wodonga Steamers for spinal cord injuries.

