The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Raiders welcome back players for Lavington game

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 17 2022 - 1:26am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Bradshaw returns for the away match against the Panthers.

Wodonga Raiders welcome back the cavalry against Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.