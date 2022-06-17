Wodonga Raiders welcome back the cavalry against Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The visitors are the only winless team, but what's been overlooked is their injuries, with Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin resuming from a hamstring, while Jake Bradshaw and Jake Twycross also return.
"We don't sing it from the rooftops or anything, it just presents opportunities, we've debuted a bunch of kids, more than I've ever debuted in one year," coach Marc Almond explained.
Raiders have debuted nine players from their under 18s program, including Archie Scammell.
