The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Henri's bakery owner says disasters have stymied its potential sale

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 17 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A HENRI WALLBANGER: Ian and Donna Shirley have nearly given up hope of selling their landmark bakery after an unfortunate chain of events put the kibosh on their retirement plans. Picture: ASH SMITH

WHEN Wodonga businessman and keen golfer Ian Shirley decided to retire and sell the iconic Henri's bakery, he had no idea a tsunami, savage bushfires and a global pandemic would cause his dream to fall as flat as a sunken souffle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.