G'day, fishos. What's the story with the size of the trout in Dartmouth? That's the question on many people's lips after another very successful Dart Cup.
Absolutely no complaints about the quantity, but very few trout over the one kilogram mark were weighed in.
I must admit, I reckon we've had this same discussion for many years now.
Dart's full of gudgeon, yabbies, Daphnia (water flea), mudeyes, and must get its fair share of terrestrial insects - beetle hatches, ant falls, etc., so why aren't we seeing two and three kilogram fish as we do in Jindabyne, Eucumbene and so many other lakes and dams?
The consensus seems to be that there are not enough shallow areas that get covered by grasses etc. that create an environment conducive to decent growth rates and I don't think you could argue against that.
You've only gotta look over the wall to Banamboola to find quality fish that seem to thrive on the regular rise and fall of water and, I'm assuming, the flourishing food chain that may create. The results are there for everyone to see.
It doesn't mean it's not a great place to fish; it just means you won't see many big suckers amongst the ones you catch.
Dartmouth (94.27 per cent): as mentioned, fished very well last weekend for the participants of the 27th Dartmouth Fishing Classic.
There were just over 400 fishos who weighed in 951 trout, (91rainbows and 837 browns) and 23 carp.
Many of the competitors helped reinforce the theory that "you don't have to be crazy to be a fisho, but it helps" by camping out on the lake from Thursday to Sunday in less than perfect conditions!
The Dartmouth Alpine Anglers Club did another fantastic job in organising. Well done, you lot.
Also, must mention the effort of the crew at the Dartmouth pub, who fed and watered everyone!
I'm pretty sure no one left hungry or dehydrated.
The $10,000 main prize went to Rob Sweetland, with the $2000 second prize going to Wes Wallace, and third prize of $1000 going to Rex O'Keefe.
The club section was won by the Dederang Fishing club, with their best 10 fish going 8.104kg.
The team's event was won by "The Russians" with a bag of 7.241kg.
Best Rainbow was caught by Steven Merritt and went .570, with best brown going to Craig Davis with a fish of 1.415kg.
It was a great comeback competition after the past couple of years of having to deal with COVID restrictions, and again, well done to all involved.
Streams: weren't in perfect condition, but still fished reasonably well for the last weekend of the season in both NSW and Vic.
Sounds like most still ran clear and quite a few decent fish were caught using all methods.
Mulwala (6.3 per cent): is a bit of an adventure to get into, they tell me, but there are still some big rewards for those having a crack.
All boat ramps are closed.
Blowering (99 per cent): isn't setting the world on fire, but it is always worth a try, I suppose.
The odd big cod, a few yellas and reddies and some nice trout are being caught up the top end as well.
Hume Dam (95.4 per cent): I'm happy to announce, is now giving up a few trout!
I've had at least half a dozen reports of solid fish coming in, mainly trolling Tassies.
No monsters yet, but good solid fish, so with reasonable weather predicted for the weekend, we're hoping for even more stories.
The reddies are still on the chew and we've also heard of a few cod and yellas caught in the past week, mainly on the troll, so no excuse not to get out and have a crack.
The dam's still very high, despite plenty of water being released and I'm wondering what percentage it will get down to this year?
It certainly looks sensational now, and you'd think it will for a fair while to come.
Murray below Hume: is running at about 11,000 meg and doesn't look like dropping any time soon.
It's great to be able to get around on the river at this time of year, but make sure you set your cray pots out of the current.
The crayfish seem to be a bit patchy, although those doing the best are potting in areas away from reserves and the more popular destinations.
There's been some belters caught, and it's a great day out if you haven't experienced it before.
Cod fishos are pulling some great fish too, with bait fishos getting a few, and bigger hardbodies working just as well as swimbaits and surface lures in a lot of cases for those who prefer wood and plastic.
Talbingo: has really benefited from releases of yearlings and brood stock fish over the past 12 months and hasn't fished this well on the trout front for years!
Flatlining and lead lining Tassies is the go, although there are also a few being caught on paravanes or down rigging.
Eucumbene (40.42 per cent) and Jindabyne (91.4 per cent): are both going well too.
I don't think they're coming in thick and fast, but there are some solid fish being caught in both lakes.
Flat lining Tassies or small diving minnows is the go.
