Myrtleford has declared injuries are no excuse for its inconsistency this season in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Touted as a top three contender after a top five finish last year and picking up a handful of profile players, including 2018 Goulburn Valley Morrison medallist Sam Martyn, the Saints could find themselves three wins out of the double chance with a home loss against Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday and other unfavourable results.
"We don't think it's much of an excuse when players are out," co-coach Dawson Simpson offered after fellow mentor Jake Sharp stated the same after last week's disappointing 35-point loss to Lavington.
"We haven't been in the form we'd hope at this time of the year, the good thing is there's still time to get it right, but we can't take too long."
One of those name recruits in Martyn's former Benalla premiership team-mate Nick Warnock has played only 15 minutes of the nine rounds, although he's been named to return after tearing his pectoral muscle.
And in an enormous boost for not only the club, but the league as well, former Western Bulldogs' captain Ryan Griffen will debut.
"He's just so excited to play footy for the first time in a couple of years," former GWS team-mate Simpson said.
Griffen was named on a half-back flank, while Simpson returns after his wife Allira had their third child Noah at Wangaratta hospital on Monday afternoon.
The pair has five wins, two behind Albury (third).
"When you lose those two games to Yarra and Albury by a kick, you put yourselves back in the pack," coach Peter German reasoned.
