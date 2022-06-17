Sam Mason admits retirement is on his mind as he chases the first leg of a league-and-cup treble with Albury United on Saturday night.
The tough-tackling left-back, 32, will make his 200th appearance for the Greens against fierce rivals Wangaratta in the FA Cup final.
Mason remains one of the league's fittest and most competitive players but is also aware he won't go on forever.
"I've spoken to a few close friends and whether this year is my last year or not, I'm not 100 percent sure but if it is, I've got the potential to win the FA Cup, the league and the cup," Mason said.
"If I did make that decision to retire at the end of the year, I get to retire with three trophies.
"There's not many people out there who can say they did that, so it provides a bit of extra motivation going into Saturday."
The chance to chase silverware on three fronts epitomises why Mason left Melrose to join United almost 15 years ago.
"At that time, the team hadn't been defeated in two seasons," he recalled.
"I just knew that if I wanted to play at the highest level in my own career, I had to play with the best players in the best team.
"I knew I was going to have to work and that was daunting.
"If I'd gone to another club, it could have been a first grade slot straight away but it was really hard to crack into that senior team.
"I remember getting asked by (coach) Scott Kidd to join the senior training for the first time.
"It meant a lot because they had players like Cade Webb who had won best-and-fairests and their training was always intense, there was always a competitive nature about it.
"For a bunch of guys that had gone maybe 60 games undefeated, they were still training like they were at the bottom of the table and wanted to be better.
"That's what I wanted too."
Expect a typically full-blooded Mason display in the final.
"I'm pretty laid-back off the field but once I'm on there, the white-line fever kicks in," he said.
"It's who I am. I've tried to calm it down but I don't think I can help it now.
"I'm at the tail-end of my career and I'm not going to change."
Kick-off at Kelly Park is at 7pm after the women's final (5pm).
