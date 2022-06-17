Highway bridge at Albury to close temporarily for road works

An Albury bridge section of Riverina Highway will be closed to traffic for five hours next weekend, weather permitting, as part of road works.
Transport for NSW said traffic control signs would detour road users around the Smollett Street Bridge area between 7am and noon on Sunday, June 26.
"Both lanes of Smollett Street Bridge will be closed during this time for the safety of workers," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
Driveways, parking and pedestrian access will remain accessible along Smollett Street.
"The work involves bridge deck investigations on both lanes to help evaluate the road surface layers for future improvements," the spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For the latest traffic updates, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
