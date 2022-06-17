The Border Mail
Smollett Street Bridge, Albury, to close for road works on June 26

By Local News
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:30am
Highway bridge at Albury to close temporarily for road works

An Albury bridge section of Riverina Highway will be closed to traffic for five hours next weekend, weather permitting, as part of road works.

