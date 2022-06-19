The Border Mail
Matthew Guy to announce $300 million for new Border hospital if elected in November

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated June 19 2022 - 8:21pm, first published 8:00pm
MONEY MAN: Member for Benambra Bill Tilley and Opposition leader Matthew Guy, who will return to the Border today to announce his commitment of $300 million for a new hospital if elected in November.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy will today pledge $300 million towards a new Albury-Wodonga hospital if he is elected premier in November's Victorian election.

