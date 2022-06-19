Opposition leader Matthew Guy will today pledge $300 million towards a new Albury-Wodonga hospital if he is elected premier in November's Victorian election.
The Liberal Party frontman will visit Wodonga to unveil the commitment this morning.
Advertisement
"A new hospital for the Albury-Wodonga border community is vital, and this announcement follows a number of major healthcare commitments the Liberals and Nationals have made," Mr Guy said referring to other new hospitals promised for Mildura and Gippsland.
The $300 million would have to be matched by the NSW and federal governments to meet the near $1 billion price tag put on a new cross-border hospital.
Under the cross-border health agreement, Albury Wodonga Health, which runs the Twin Cities hospitals, is jointly funded by the states.
"Building new hospitals in Albury-Wodonga, Warragul, Melton and Mildura will give Victorians the confidence to know that in their time of need, they will get proper care," Ms Crozier said.
"All the current government does is blame others for the failings of its system.
'Victorians have had enough of the blame games.
"Only a Matthew Guy Liberals and Nationals government will fix the health crisis."
Liberal member for Benambra Bill Tilley said the undertaking from Mr Guy showed that the Coalition had listened to Border residents who have suffered due to antiquated hospital services.
Mr Guy, Ms Crozier and Mr Tilley fronted a forum in April to gain feedback on health issues from Border residents.
"We've heard the concerns of our community and now it's time to give Albury-Wodonga residents what they deserve," Mr Tilley said.
"For too long, the border has been forgotten by Labor governments not concerned with fixing the crisis they caused.
"The Liberals and Nationals will build a new hospital on the border and restore confidence in our health system."
There is no mention of where a greenfield medical hub would be built as part of Mr Guy's announcement.
Whether it is located in Victoria or NSW is set to be a key issue in planning.
A master plan, which has not been released publicly, is understood to canvass various options and flag what location would be preferred.
Advertisement
The Albury base hospital opened in the east of the city in 1994 after having been near the botanic gardens from 1918, while Wodonga's district hospital first treated patients in 1954.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.