A Border musical showcase has started a waiting list after the three-day event sold 1000 tickets in three weeks.
Albury Chamber Music Festival, November 4-6, was booked out almost before holding its Border launch at Adamshurst on June 11.
Artistic directors Mario Dobernig and Sally-Anne Russell encouraged anyone else to register their interest as soon as possible via trybooking to receive updates.
"Due to the unexpected and overwhelming demand we are now looking at further options for new ticket-seekers to also experience our festival," they said.
"Our waiting list is already looking very healthy."
Ticket holders include people from Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra and regional NSW and Victoria.
"Why not stay for a few days and explore the region?" Russell suggested.
The festival, themed The Year of the Voice, comprises 10 concerts with professional musicians who work in Australia and overseas.
Dobernig said during the three days "Albury will become Australia's music capital".
"It will be lots of fun!" he added.
