Albury Chamber Music Festival sells out, waiting list already 'healthy'

By Janet Howie
June 19 2022 - 3:00am
MAGIC OF MUSIC: Albury's Mika Wylie, 6, meets with Albury Chamber Music Festival artistic directors Sally-Anne Russell and Mario Dobernig during the event's Border launch at Adamshurst. Picture: KOSTA CONSTANTINOU

A Border musical showcase has started a waiting list after the three-day event sold 1000 tickets in three weeks.

