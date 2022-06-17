Wangaratta coach Ben Reid admits a number of star players want to regain last week's lost form in Saturday's away top of the table game against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Three of the top four in last year's Morris Medal in Callum Moore (winner), Joe Richards (runner-up) and Abraham Ankers were kept relatively quiet in a gripping 14-point win over Wangaratta Rovers.
"We were a bit down last week across the board, it's probably not individuals, it's probably the way we played," Reid offered.
"The first and last quarters we were pretty solid in what we wanted to do, we went away from it in the second and third quarters."
Wangaratta hadn't been kept within a five-goal margin and while Hawks' coach Daryn Cresswell and his players deserve tremendous praise, it says much about the Pies' standing when a win over a fellow top three contender is scrutinised to such a degree.
But there's no doubt Rovers' effort revived memories of Brisbane coach Leigh Matthews famous 'if it bleeds we can kill it' line about the powerhouse Essendon in 2001, after Arnold Schwarzenegger first used the phrase in the 1987 'Predator' movie.
"Watching the video it was more execution, we were bombing the ball away, which we haven't been doing," Reid revealed.
"Some of our turnovers we haven't done, it's only one game, so hopefully it's only a blemish."
Wangaratta has a two-game break on the Pigeons and Albury.
There's some blinding individual clashes. Both teams have attacking spearheads with the Pies' Jamie Anderson potentially marking his Ovens and Murray interleague team-mate Leigh Williams, although an ex-rep in Michael Bordignon is another contender.
At the other end, Leigh Masters could take either Pies' captain Michael Newton, Moore or Reid.
"The midfield match-ups will be unbelievable to watch, I reckon," the latter enthused.
The prospect of Richards, Ankers and Jackson Clarke against Michael Gibbons and Harry Wheeler is as exciting as it gets in country football, although Willie Wheeler is a big loss with a hamstring complaint.
And while there's a stack of big names, Reid had strong praise for a youngster.
"Fraser Ellis is starting to believe in himself, the tough battle for young guys is trying to realise, 'I can actually play pretty well at this level'."
