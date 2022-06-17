The Border Mail
Wangaratta players look to bounce back after quiet showing

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:05am, first published 3:58am
BRAINS TRUST: Wangaratta captain Michael Newton (left) and coach Ben Reid plot how they can overcome Yarrawonga. Picture: MARK JESSER

Wangaratta coach Ben Reid admits a number of star players want to regain last week's lost form in Saturday's away top of the table game against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

