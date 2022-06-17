A teenager who admitted committing a six-week series of crimes across Albury will remain behind bars until early next year.
That came after Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin handed the 18-year-old a jail sentence of two years and one month on seven charge sequences.
The sentence, delivered this week, included a non-parole period for Kyle Anthony Crighton of 13 months.
With time already served, Crighton won't be eligible for release until February 7, 2023.
One set of charges for which he was jailed related to the involvement of Crighton, who has been in custody bail refused since January 8, in firearms-related offences.
The court heard previously how Crighton was sleeping in a house on Southern View Drive, West Albury, on the morning of October 22 when police police raided the property.
He was one of two people arrested - the other man was wanted on outstanding warrants - but later released.
However, police forensic analysis of a .410 shotgun and a .22 rifle uncovered his DNA, resulting in charges being laid.
Crighton's next run-in with the police came just days later courtesy of a COVID-19 diagnosis.
This resulted in police, on October 25, visiting a unit on Borella Road, East Albury, in which he was staying with two of his siblings.
Crighton was served with a self-isolation form. Two days later he was found to have fled the unit, though NSW Health later told police Crighton had applied for emergency accommodation at Lavington's Quality Siesta Resort.
At 3am the next day Crighton again fled, a security guard calling police on seeing the teenager running off along Wagga Road.
Over the following weeks, Crighton - who was eventually arrested at a Mate Street, North Albury, property on December 7 - committed several crimes.
In one, he stole a black BMW 120-series turbo diesel from a Southern View Drive property on November 13.
Three days later Crighton crashed the car into a front fence on Carcoola Street, North Albury.
