ALBURY-born actor Richard Roxburgh will be part of a television program marking the ABC's 90th anniversary.
ABC 90 Celebrate! will run at 8pm on June 30, the eve of the date the public broadcaster first hit the airwaves as a radio service.
Advertisement
Roxburgh will be among prominent figures contributing a pre-recorded package.
He will speak of his ties to the ABC which including headlining the drama series Rake, which had a link to Albury-raised barrister Charles Waterstreet, and appearing as corrupt policeman Roger Rogerson in mini-series Blue Murder.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The two-hour long ABC 90 Celebrate! will be hosted by Tony Armstrong, Zan Rowe and Craig Reucassel.
Armstrong grew up at Brocklesby and attended Lavington's Murray High School before playing in the AFL and then carving out a media career.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.