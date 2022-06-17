The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

An actor and AFL player turned television presenter will fly the flag for Border talent in ABC's 90th anniversary celebration

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 17 2022 - 4:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback: Richard Roxburgh in a publicity shot for the drama series Rake, in which he played barrister Cleaver Greene, whose name was inspired by former Albury mayor Cleaver Bunton.

ALBURY-born actor Richard Roxburgh will be part of a television program marking the ABC's 90th anniversary.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.