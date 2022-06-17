The Border Mail
Updated

Wodonga woman wanted on warrant charged with nearly 40 offences

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:47am, first published 4:00am
Wodonga woman wanted on warrant charged with nearly 40 offences

UPDATE: A woman facing a string of charges following her recent arrest has been refused bail, but a man has been released.

