Wodonga woman wanted on warrant charged with nearly 40 offences

UPDATE: A woman facing a string of charges following her recent arrest has been refused bail, but a man has been released.
Natasha Harper did not make a release application in Albury Local Court on Friday.
But Benjamin Matthew Kennedy did apply for bail, which was granted.
Harper will return to the court on July 4, and Kennedy will return on June 27.
EARLIER: A Wodonga woman wanted by police on an outstanding warrant has been charged with nearly 40 offences after being arrested in Springdale Heights.
Murray River Police District officers patrolling Kaitlers Road just before 8am Thursday when they saw the woman behind the wheel of a parked Volkswagen Golf.
"As police approached the vehicle, the occupants, including the woman and a male passenger, were apprehended after attempting to flee," NSW Police said in a statement.
"Checks confirmed the 32-year-old woman was wanted on an outstanding warrant and the passenger, a 35-year-old man, was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for traffic offences.
"Both were arrested and during a search, the woman was allegedly found in possession of more than 25 identification cards and documents, suspected of being stolen, as well as a small amount of white powder, which will undergo forensic analysis."
Police said the woman was charged with nearly 40 offences including possess identity info to commit indictable offence (x 16), goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle) (x 16), possess prohibited drug, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and deal with property proceeds of crime.
The outstanding warrant was also executed.
The Wodonga man was charged with one count of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle).
The outstanding warrant was also executed for drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, negligent driving, and use registrable vehicle - not display authorised number plates.
Both were refused bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Friday, June 17.
