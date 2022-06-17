A court has been shown footage taken after an Albury shooting, with an officer noting the victim had "half his face missing".
It's alleged he shot Mr Coughlan at the unit while inside with two others, with his defence raising questions about an accidental discharge.
Police video was played in Albury District Court on Friday showing the injured man outside after the shooting.
Policeman Matthew Paynter's footage, beginning at 4.54am, showed a wounded Mr Coughlan being assisted.
"Significant bleeding and half his face is coming off," the officer could be heard saying.
Dawson was also depicted, saying "he's my best mate, he's my best mate".
Dawson initially told police three people in a Mercedes had attended and conducted a run-through.
Maddie Styles went to pick up Dawson, her on and off boyfriend, following the incident.
Ms Styles gave evidence on Friday about his demeanour.
"Just off his face, like, I was trying to talk to him and he couldn't talk to me," she said.
Ms Styles said they left after about 20 minutes, and agreed Dawson said "oh my God, did I really do that, I shot him in the face".
"Did I really do that, did I really shoot him?" she recalled him as saying.
The pair were filmed after returning to the scene, where police seized Dawson's clothes.
The court heard Dawson was initially treated as a witness to the reported home invasion.
"He's not conscious," an officer told Dawson of Mr Coughlan at the scene, as he implored him to give information.
"He's got half his face missing."
Senior Constable Andrew Jones said Dawson had told police three men with balaclavas had gone to his home.
"Are youse detectives?" he reportedly asked.
"Go and find out what happened to my mate."
The officer told the court that Dawson had said "they came in and shot my best f---ing mate in the face".
"He gave a very brief version, his house was subject to a home invasion by three males," Senior Constable Jones said.
"He refused to elaborate any further."
The policeman said he felt Dawson was "definitely withholding information from me".
"He didn't really want to assist police whatsoever," he told the court, and agreed Dawson was argumentative, combative and vague.
The court heard Dawson was just considered a person of interest at that stage, not a suspect.
But the court heard police received information about 12.20pm that Dawson was responsible for the shooting, and he was arrested at Ms Styles' parents' home.
He has been in custody since.
The court heard a sawn-off shotgun was recovered near Albury TAFE six months after the shooting.
Ms Styles said she had never seen her partner with a gun before.
She said she was shocked to hear he was in possession of a gun.
Closing arguments will be held on Monday.
