Myrtleford star Matt Munro will soon travel overseas and miss rest of year

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:38am, first published 5:54am
Matt Munro tackles North's George Godde.

Myrtleford will be without its best player for almost the last three months of the Ovens and Murray Football League season.

Sports Journalist

