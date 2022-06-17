Myrtleford will be without its best player for almost the last three months of the Ovens and Murray Football League season.
Matt Munro will travel overseas with his partner and will play Saturday's home game against Corowa-Rutherglen and finish his year in the Saints' next clash against North Albury on July 2.
"He and his partner have been wanting to go overseas, since before Covid," co-coach Dawson Simpson revealed.
Munro finished fifth in last year's Morris Medal on 12 votes, with Wangaratta's Callum Moore winning with 17.
The classy left-footer was again sensational in the opening stages this season, but missed the stunning fightback win over Wodonga on May 21 with pneumonia.
Despite being confined to bed for the previous week, Munro made the unselfish decision to travel to the game from Melbourne.
He played in last week's loss to Lavington, but was clearly not the same player, which isn't a surprise given how long it can take to recover from pneumonia.
"What he's brought to the group is over and above what you could ask of any player," Simpson praised.
"He drives up from Melbourne and attends every function and has a really strong connection with all the boys.
"From a players' point of view, we'll obviously miss him, but we'll miss him even more as a person and cult figure around the club."
While losing a player of Munro's class and pace is almost irreplaceable, particularly in a quality competition, the inclusion of 2013 All-Australian Ryan Griffen is an enormous boost.
