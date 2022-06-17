A Border school principal has praised the response of staff and police after a 13-year-old armed with a knife threatened another student.
Murray River Police District officers were called to Albury High School, Kiewa Street, just after noon on Friday.
"Police have been told a female student approached another female student, both aged 13, and allegedly assaulted her, before arming herself with a knife and threatening the girl," police said in a statement.
"Teachers intervened and apprehended one of the girls.
"The alleged victim was not seriously injured."
Police attended and arrested the girl, who was taken to Albury Police Station.
School principal Darryl Ward, in an email to parents and caregivers, said students received information about the incident at an assembly, and counselling was offered to any student upset by what occurred.
"Staff had already relocated the student to a safe area before police arrived, and students in the immediate vicinity were moved out of the area," Mr Ward said.
"I want to acknowledge the quick action of staff to support all students and the rapid response of police, which allowed the school to return to normal operations smoothly.
"Due to the police investigation, further information about the incident is unable to be provided at this time, but the school will be taking its own action in relation to the student's behaviour."
