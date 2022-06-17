An Albury house built in the 1950s billed as having "a smell of potential" failed to enchant buyers at its auction on Saturday and remains listed on what many agents proclaim is a "booming market".
It was hoped the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home with "lots of potential for improvement and growth" at the eastern end of Pemberton Street would fetch bids above $600,000.
Agent Georgette Nehme said the property was in a desirable location but it failed to attract the desired money.
"We had a good couple of bids but they just didn't quite reach the seller's expectation, just a bit under, so it didn't sell today," she said.
"So we're at a bit of a standstill on this one now, we're still trying."
Meanwhile, across town in West Albury, a two-bedroom home with an open-plan design sold under the hammer for $535,000.
Agent Nicholas Clark said about 40 people turned up on Saturday morning with an opening bid of $400,000 but the bidding came down to two fiercely vying for the Southern View Drive property.
He said a study would be ideal for a home office or could be used as a third bedroom.
At Wirraway Street, East Albury, a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home was passed in at auction but sold later for an undisclosed sum.
Agent Jack Stean said the buyer was reluctant to reveal the final figure, but onlookers said they expected the home would fetch "well in excess of $1 million".
Mr Stean said the house was low maintenance with tiles throughout, had high ceilings and Northerly views.
Also in East Albury, a three-bedroom home on the high side of Bernhardt Street sold at a private auction for "in the vicinity of $800,000", according to Mr Stean.
Mr Stean said the home was minutes from the CBD and had a detached bungalow with a fourth bedroom and third bathroom.
He said the space would be ideal for Airbnb accommodation.
