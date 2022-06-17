The Border Mail
'Smell of potential' fails to enchant buyers as home stays on market

By Ted Howes
Updated June 18 2022 - 8:11am, first published June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
Agents Georgette Nehme and James Veneris at the Pemberton Street property auction yesterday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

An Albury house built in the 1950s billed as having "a smell of potential" failed to enchant buyers at its auction on Saturday and remains listed on what many agents proclaim is a "booming market".

Ted Howes

