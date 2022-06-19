Myrtleford tightened its grip on a place in the top-five with victory by 70 points over Corowa-Rutherglen.
The Saints bossed much of the game in heavy conditions at McNamara Reserve, where Declan Bren and Ryley Sharp kicked four goals apiece in the 19.14 (128) to 9.4 (58) victory.
Advertisement
It's a result which moves them four points ahead of the Roos with just over half the season gone.
But the joy of victory was tainted by Jake Sharp's knee injury, the inspirational Myrtleford co-coach stretchered off early in the third quarter.
"That incident with Jake really rattled the team," co-coach Dawson Simpson admitted.
"It took the wind out of our sails and they got a bit of a run on but we steadied and were able to get the game back on our terms.
"Through the fourth quarter, we played really strong, broke the game open and were able to get on the outside."
With the game carrying such importance for both sides, the pendulum swung early, with goals for Hayden Filliponi and Kaelan Bradtke sandwiched by majors for Matt Munro and Callum Crisp at the other end.
But two unanswered Bren goals gave the Saints some clear air at quarter-time and the margin only grew from there.
Ryley Sharp, a handy marking target all day for the home side, slotted two early in the second quarter and Crisp booted his second before Bradtke registered a much-needed reply for Corowa-Rutherglen.
However, the Roos kept turning the ball over cheaply and they were punished by a piece of ingenuity from the excellent Bren, who swivelled and soccered off the ground in a muddy goal square.
Myrtleford outscored their visitors by 6.6 to 2.2 in the quarter, with the loudest cheer reserved for debutant Ryan Griffen's first goal for the club 90 seconds before half-time.
Griffen, the former Western Bulldogs and GWS Giants player, was swamped by his new team-mates although his most valuable contribution lay ahead.
Sharp's departure after a lengthy stoppage was followed by four in a row for the Roos, with five-goal Filliponi helping shift momentum.
But when Griffen ran down Jy Lane and laid a fine tackle, Murray Waite went on to kick a goal which helped restore Myrtleford's rhythm.
They never looked troubled after that and managed to keep the Roos goalless in a processional final term.
Advertisement
"It was a big week for us," Simpson said.
"We took last week quite hard, Lavington are a very strong contested ball team and we were clearly beaten so it was a big focus this week.
"We wanted to not only win the game but to start getting back on top with our contested ball and our tackle pressure, to bring that first."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.