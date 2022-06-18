The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jake Sharp stretchered off during Myrtleford's win over Corowa-Rutherglen

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 18 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A distraught Jake Sharp leaves the ground on a stretcher.

Myrtleford thumped Corowa-Rutherglen by 70 points on Saturday but the game was soured by another knee injury to Saints co-coach Jake Sharp.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.