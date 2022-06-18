Myrtleford thumped Corowa-Rutherglen by 70 points on Saturday but the game was soured by another knee injury to Saints co-coach Jake Sharp.
Sharp was stretchered off midway through the third quarter at McNamara Reserve.
The 27-year-old has already had three knee reconstructions in his career and was in obvious agony in the centre of the ground as play was held up for several minutes.
Myrtleford eased to victory by 19.14 (128) to 9.4 (58) with former Western Bulldogs star Ryan Griffen kicking two goals on his debut for the Ovens and Murray club.
On a heavy playing surface, the Saints were in control for most of the game bar a spell immediately after Sharp's injury when they kicked four in a row and had real momentum.
But the home side booted four of the next five to regain the upper hand, with Declan Bren and Ryley Sharp slotting four goals apiece.
Hayden Filliponi kicked six for the Roos.
