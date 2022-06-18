A RUTHLESS Chiltern has pushed top-five hopeful Dederang-Mt Beauty closer to the brink of finals oblivion after an emphatic 131-point victory at Chiltern on Saturday.
Despite heading into the match with a 5-4 record the Bombers were ruthlessly exposed against the flag favourite in the 21.12 (138) to 1.1 (7) loss.
Highlighting the home sides dominance, the Bombers didn't score until the 23-minute mark of the third quarter.
They kicked their only goal seven minutes into the last term.
Twin towers Scott Meyer and Nick Bracher alongside midfielders Ben Mason and Kyle Cooper led the onslaught for the Swans.
Swans coach Luke Brookes was mindful the Bombers were undermanned and missing several players through Covid and injury.
"We set ourselves up for a big performance today after recently playing a few of the lesser lights of the competition," Brookes said.
"We are fully aware Dederang had a few boys that were crook but I thought our pressure was through the roof and it was a fairly ruthless display.
"I think the self-belief amongst the group is starting to grow and that we are one of the stronger sides in the competition.
"I thought our attack was outstanding and our spread of goalkickers is one of our biggest assets.
"The forwards don't care who gets the goals, as long as the scoreboard is ticking over is all that matters."
In a further bonus Danyl Woods played his first senior match of the season after recovering from an Achilles injury suffered last year.
Although well above his normal playing weight, Woods found plenty of the football up forward and in the midfield and will only get better as his match fitness improves.
Brookes said the willingness of his players to share the football and use the first option was one of the most pleasing aspects of the demolition.
"I thought it was a fairly selfless display and nobody blazed away when going forward," he said.
"We just stuck to our structures and nobody went kick chasing."
The Swans sit on the top of the table with a 9-1 record and a healthy 70 percent more than second-placed Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Brookes said claiming the minor premiership wasn't a priority despite the Swans having a firm grip on top spot.
"History says having the first week off in finals is an advantage but realistically I'd be happy to finish top-three and get the double chance," he said.
"Just allowing for that slip-up in finals is what we are after."
After being firmly entrenched in the top-five all season, the Bombers slipped have now slipped to sixth on the ladder with a 5-5 record.
They were leapfrogged by Yackandandah with the pair's clash in a fortnight set to have a huge bearing on both sides finals aspirations.
