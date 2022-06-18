The Border Mail
Wodonga's Angus Baker kicks six goals in win over North Albury

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 18 2022 - 11:14am, first published 10:42am
BULLDOGS' BEST: Angus Baker has been Wodonga's top player this season and he added to that with a stunning six-goal haul against North. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Boom Wodonga recruit Angus Baker tore North Albury apart after moving into attack in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

