Boom Wodonga recruit Angus Baker tore North Albury apart after moving into attack in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The former NEAFL star kicked six goals in the home team's 14.13 (97) to 6.9 (45) win.
"Angus Baker was unreal for us, he started back, but had a tag, so he then went forward," coach Jordan Taylor revealed.
Looking to snap a three-match losing streak, which ended finals hopes, the Bulldogs led the gritty visitors by only 16 points at half-time, but then rattled on 10 goals.
"We played with more confidence, I don't think we did anything special," Taylor suggested.
While Baker was superb, he received strong support up forward from Ethan Redcliffe (three goals) and Sam Jewell (two).
Baker's fellow high profile players Alex Smout and Josh Clayton were outstanding in the first and second halves respectively, while teenager Gus Jones and Tom Johnson also excelled.
Former Collingwood midfielder Tim Broomhead landed three majors for North, while another ex-AFL player in Doulton Langlands was also strong.
North has a week off with the split round, while Wodonga faces Wangaratta.
