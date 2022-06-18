Albury United lifted the FA Cup after an extraordinary climax to Saturday night's final against Wangaratta.
The Greens trailed 1-0 with three minutes to play at Kelly Park when Melkie Woldemichael converted Remi Basnet's cutback to seemingly force extra-time.
Advertisement
But the real drama was yet to unfold, with United awarded a penalty in the 89th minute after Woldemichael was brought down by a lunging Stoycho Ivanov.
Woldemichael stepped up but his poor spot-kick was saved by Tommy McCarron, who also blocked the follow-up.
However, the officials ruled McCarron had stepped off his line and ordered the penalty to be re-taken, handing Woldemichael a second chance as the cup final entered stoppage-time.
McCarron went the right way again but this time Woldemichael picked out the top right-hand corner, sparking wild celebrations from the United players and supporters.
"It was a combination of feelings and they all spurted out in that moment," Woldemichael said.
"It's that fight to the 90th minute and the belief we have; hard work and resilience.
"All the emotion came out, it's a great feeling.
"The cup is different, there's magic in it.
"Regardless of us and Wang being one and two (in the league), when it comes to the FA Cup, anyone can win.
"That's the belief we had, to the 90th minute, to the last straw, we don't drop, we keep going."
Woldemichael showed nerves of steel to score the second penalty after putting his first too close to McCarron.
"Honestly, it felt like I was taking the first penalty again," he said.
"The emotion of missing it didn't sink in yet.
"It's all about composure.
Advertisement
"That feeling, getting a second chance, you know what's on the line but you don't think about it.
"You compose yourself and do it for the team."
A predictably tight game yielded few clear-cut chances as last season's joint-champions cancelled each other out for long spells.
Only when Dan Kelly volleyed Wangaratta into a 58th-minute lead did the final start to open up, the Englishman left unmarked in the six-yard box when Adam Burchell's deep right-wing corner was headed into his path.
United looked to have blown their best chance when Jordan Hore headed against the bar from close-range, failing to take advantage of a poor defensive header by Cooper Patterson.
Advertisement
A melee broke out in the centre circle when Caleb Martin caught Kelly in the face with a high boot, although both players were making a genuine attempt to play the ball.
Martin and Wangaratta defender Kieran McLaughlin were at the centre of the scuffle, which saw Devils coach Daniel Vasilevski and fourth official Andy Nichols run on to calm things down.
Wangaratta had looked well-drilled in defence but they were finally opened up when Basnet turned Ivanov inside-out and picked out Woldemichael for the equaliser.
United clearly believed they could win it before extra-time, with Woldemichael grabbing the ball out of the net for a quick restart, and the subsequent penalty drama was to prove them right.
"It's one of those games we wanted to win because of that rivalry," Woldemichael said.
Advertisement
"We've got to play them again and we've got to win.
"There's one point between us (in the league) so it's going to be another cup final.
"It's going to be another tough game, exactly the same.
"This rivalry has been two or three years coming and it's great for the competition.
"It felt like a grand final tonight."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.