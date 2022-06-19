A Lavington man who breached parole after engaging police in a pursuit faces more jail time, despite a magistrate's misgivings about the effectiveness of him being locked up.
Clearly a "serious" drug addiction was at play but also "that custody, custody, custody" was not getting to the core issues in addressing his offending.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Stefan Brennan was still quite young.
"What else can we do?" Ms McLaughlin asked, on Brennan, 27, pleading guilty to a second offence of police pursuit, two dangerous driving charges, a second offence of driving while disqualified and receiving property stolen outside NSW.
Ms McLaughlin said she had not as yet formed a view on sentence, despite it being clear that Brennan's offending had crossed the threshold for jail.
Brennan was fleeing police in a car stolen days earlier in Beechworth when he crashed into a tree on the morning of Saturday, April 2.
The car had false number plates.
Police said several people were in the vicinity as Brennan drove dangerously through the area, with the car at one point mounting a kerb.
After crashing, Brennan got out of the car and ran off to try to avoid police.
Ms McLaughlin pointed out how a sentence assessment report on Brennan was not ordered at the time he was refused bail given the offending put him in breach of parole for an intensive corrections order.
"My options now are jail, jail and jail," she said.
"These are very serious offences but we are dealing with someone who is relatively young, of a difficult background, who has become addicted to illicit drugs."
The court was told the parole breach meant Brennan, who had been jailed in the past for similar offences, was in full-time custody until August 14.
Ms McLaughlin decided to order a sentence report after a submission that Brennan could be assessed for his suitability for a drug-rehabilitation program.
While he identified as male, the court heard, his prisoner classification remained as female, which meant he was a possible candidate for a program at a women's prison in northern NSW that catered specifically for Indigenous inmates.
Brennan indicated no objection to that course.
He was further remanded in custody to be sentenced on August 3.
