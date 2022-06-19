Police detect Porche at 195km/k on Hume Highway at Benalla

A man has had his Porche impounded after being caught driving at 195km/h on the Hume Highway while on his way to collect a new puppy.
The 32-year-old Abbotsford man was spotted near Violet Town about 3.40pm on Saturday.
Police detected the man at 85km/h above the speed limit north of Benalla a short time later.
He will likely be charged on summons with driving at a dangerous speed.
His red Porche Cayman was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1625.
