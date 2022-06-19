The Border Mail
Police detect Porsche at 195km/k on Hume Highway at Benalla

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 19 2022 - 3:55am, first published 1:33am
IMPOUNDED: A vehicle similar to the one impounded by police at Benalla on Saturday. Picture: PORSCHE

A man has had his Porsche impounded after being caught driving at 195km/h on the Hume Highway while on his way to collect a new puppy.

