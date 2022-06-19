Painting is coming back to life with a new exhibition "more powerful than your regular zombies" at Murray Art Museum Albury.
Launched on Friday night, the gallery's Winter exhibition Zombie Eaters is a celebration of contemporary and late 20th Century Australian painting, said curator Michael Moran.
"Despite the name this is an old fashioned painting show," he said.
"Painting, for years and years - decades - has been thought of as the boss of the arts, it's bigger than sculpture, it's more important than photography.
"And nonetheless people still suggest that painting's over, painting's dead, painting's died.
"But it never dies, which is where the idea of a zombie comes from: it just never dies, it walks and walk and walks forever and refuses to die."
Mr Moran said the show looked to take that idea further to suggest at something more powerful than a zombie. "That's the zombie eaters," he said.
"This group are the zombie eaters, they're the ones that are more powerful than your regular zombies and they make sure that paintings live forever."
The exhibition comprises over 40 works, drawn from the MAMA's collection, institutional and private collections and from artists' studios.
Mr Moran said there was a focus on four artists - Archilbald winner Fiona Lowry (pictured), Australian Chilean artist Juandavila, "exciting" youngster Hamishi Farrah, and Mangoplah artist Kate Smith - in the show.
"Which is good because in the sprawlingness it gives you something to hang on to," he said.
"But then amongst them there's roughly 30 other artists work as well and they cover a range from hyper real works and still life works and beautiful floral arrangements, but then through to contemporary surrealism.
"It does cover a lot of ground."
On Wednesdays between 12 to 12.30pm from June 22, a member of museum staff will offer a free 'Lunchtime Talk', which is an introduction and personal insight into two selected paintings and invite audience questions, interpretation and open discussion.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
