The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Zombie Eaters paintings exhibition and talks launched at MAMA in June

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
June 19 2022 - 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOREVER POWERFUL: Artist Fiona Lowry with her piece 'urge and urge and urge', which is part of the Zombie Eaters exhibition at MAMA. Picture: ASH SMITH

Painting is coming back to life with a new exhibition "more powerful than your regular zombies" at Murray Art Museum Albury.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.