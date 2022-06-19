Yarrawonga's star players were sensational against Wangaratta, but it was the role players who took another step in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Leigh Williams kicked five majors, Lach Howe was brilliant against manufactured ruck Liam McVeigh, who was also one of the Pies' best, while Harry Wheeler (30), Michael Gibbons (27) and Leigh Masters (25) led the disposals.
Richmond-VFL listed Jack Sexton also snared 25 and was superb in defence against either Joe Richards or Abraham Ankers, but it was the unheralded Jack Forge, Matt Holgate and Kyal Tyson, with around double figures in senior games between them, who lifted.
"They (Williams, Gibbons et cetera) were the standouts, but the role players were just as valuable," coach Mark Whiley suggested.
The classy Richards and Ankers both had 20 touches apiece but, for the second successive week, were kept largely quiet, while fellow gun Jackson Clarke had 17 possessions.
