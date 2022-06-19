Myrtleford are rallying around Jake Sharp in the wake of his latest knee injury.
The Saints co-coach had his head in his hands as he was stretchered off the ground in a lot of pain during Saturday's win at home to Corowa-Rutherglen.
Sharp, 27, only returned from a knee reconstruction seven weeks ago after suffering ACL damage last June, but just six games into his comeback is now facing the heart-breaking prospect of more time on the sidelines.
"It's incredibly tough," Myrtleford co-coach Dawson Simpson said.
"The way Jake applies himself throughout his life and what he gives to this football club is second to none.
"As a player, first of all, he'll be sorely missed in our structure but an injury like that to a guy who's already had such bad luck with knee injuries and other other injuries, it's a cruel game at times and it often can be the players that give the most who cop the rawest deals.
"It's a really hard pill to swallow for the boys.
"We love him dearly and we'll be here for him.
"The way we can show him some respect for what he's given to us is to give our best.
"It's a bit of a rattle for the group but we'll stay strong together and I hope it's not too bad."
Simpson was choking up when he broached the subject of Sharp's injury with the players in the rooms after Saturday's game.
"We're an extremely tight group and his family and best mates are all in this club together," Simpson said.
"From a personal point of view, I spend hours every week with Jake and we call each other every day.
"Everyone in this team has a huge, deep connection with him and that's where the emotion comes from.
"It's a tough one and we'll take it as it comes."
Sharp, who joined Myrtleford in 2018 after five years with Werribee, has already had three major knee operations in his career.
News of the injury broke amid the most significant round of the Ovens and Murray season so far, with previously unbeaten leaders Wangaratta toppled by Yarrawonga to close the gap at the top to just four points.
Wangaratta Rovers held on to beat Albury by one point in a topsy-turvy classic, ending their seven-year wait for a victory over the Tigers.
And victory for Lavington over Wodonga Raiders has kept them in the hunt for the double-chance ahead of the split round 11.
