Yarrawonga lands upset win over Wangaratta in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated June 19 2022 - 2:44am, first published 1:42am
STANDOVER TACTICS: Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons (centre) and Harry Wheeler look to dominate Wangaratta's Daine Porter. Picture: MARK JESSER

Yarrawonga produced a frenetic ferocity all teams will now look to copy as Wangaratta's nine-match winning streak ended on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

