On a freezing winter's day, Falls Creek Primary School principal Helen Whittaker starts early.
She has to, lest by the time she and her students actually set their snow boot-covered feet into their classroom, the day would be half over.
"I started digging at 5.30 this morning," she said.
"Just so I could make sure the kids could get physically into the building."
Ms Whittaker's typical day at work is far different to most other principals around the state, but it's clear that after 16 years in the job she loves all the challenges, quirks and perks that come with it.
"There's a lot of digging in my job as well as teaching, but I don't mind that," she said.
The school has 12 full time students ranging from prep to Year 6, but during the winter, when the snow starts to fall and the mountain comes alive with people from far and wide seeking the thrill of sliding down slopes, that number swells.
"The kids get very much a one on one education in the summer with only 12 kids and then in the winter they get all these new friends for 10 weeks," Ms Whittaker said.
"Some of our families actually do live in Mount Beauty, they may work up here, but they choose to put their kids in our school, just because it's small, very personal.
"The last four or five years I've had a second teacher, but before that it was just me with all prep to six, so I teach the kids for seven years of their entire primary school.
"You get to know the kids very well and build a rapport and for me as a teacher I enjoy that."
Ms Whittaker said the role also came with lots of problem solving.
"You can't just go 'oh no Fred didn't really get that, but that's OK he won't be in my class next year', because he's my problem for seven years," she said.
"And the power went off at 10 to nine this morning and we didn't know whether that was going to be all day.
"One of the kids was having a sneaky ski before school and got stuck on the lift, so they had to put the lift on a diesel generator for a whole circuit to get everyone off!"
But Ms Whittaker hasn't been deterred.
"(We) take the kids out in the summer into the high plains and around the village we do a lot of environmental education and then in the winter we can just click our skis on and ski off down the mountain and the road," she said.
"I can go out before work, the lifts are on when I'm at work, so I can go out at seven in the morning and go out on the high plains and come back before work.
"It's pretty special and I appreciate it."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
