A firearms expert was unable to get a gun seized near an Albury shooting scene to fire by hitting it or dropping it.
Jack James Steele told the Albury District Court he had seen Dawson pressing the gun against Coughlan's cheek, but didn't see the actual shot.
Judge Sean Grant said Dawson's defence seemed to suggest the case involved an accidental discharge, and there was therefore no reckless intent.
It has been suggested in court that Dawson might have been holding the gun with one hand with a finger on the trigger when Coughlan pulled the gun.
Police ballistics expert Timothy Berry tested the sawn-off .410 Boito shotgun found at Albury TAFE six months after the shooting.
He said on Friday it was "quite possible" for the gun to be discharged if pulled on, or moved in various directions, while a finger was on the trigger.
He said the trigger required, on average, 1.8 kilograms off pressure to discharge, which he said was slightly below medium strength.
The officer was unable to get the firearm to fire by cocking it and striking it several times with a mallet or by dropping it.
He said the gun had to be cocked to fire and did not have a safety, and said the gun was in poor condition but still functioned properly.
Closing arguments in the judge alone trial will begin on Monday.
Dawson has been in custody since his arrest several hours after the shooting.
