The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Loaded handgun, drugs, cash found during car check at Chiltern

By Blair Thomson
June 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loaded handgun, drugs, cash found during car check at Chiltern

A man has been arrested after allegedly being caught with cash, drugs and a loaded handgun at Chiltern.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.