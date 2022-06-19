Loaded handgun, drugs, cash found during car check at Chiltern

A man has been arrested after allegedly being caught with cash, drugs and a loaded handgun at Chiltern.
The Lavington man is due to face court in Wodonga on Monday after being charged at the weekend.
Police spokesman Leading Senior Constable Adam West said officers spoke to the man in Conness Street on Friday about 10.30pm.
"He was searched along with a nearby car," he said.
"It's alleged police located cash and a firearm in the vehicle.
"A 40-year-old man from Lavington was arrested and charged with prohibited person possess firearm, possess drug of dependence, possess proceeds of crime and other offences.
"He has been remanded to appear at Wodonga Magistrate's Court on Monday, June 20."
Police are continuing to investigate the matter.
