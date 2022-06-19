A grandstand finish proved to be in vain as Murray United's under-18s went down 3-2 away to Eltham Redbacks on Sunday.
Already missing two players through illness for the NPL3 North/West clash, Murray endured a difficult start and soon found themselves 2-0 down.
Stand-in goalkeeper Hayman McCabe sprained his wrist attempting to keep out the second goal so Kobe Burgess donned the gloves.
A third Eltham goal after half-time looked to have killed the contest but Ruben Shuker struck twice to set up an exciting last 10 minutes.
The under-16s were punished for a below-par first half away to Dandenong Thunder and found themselves 2-0 down at half-time.
An improved display after the break was too little, too late, as it finished 3-0.
Murray's under-14s lost 5-0 away to Northcote City.
However, there were standout performances by Sam Scalzo and Austin May, while Angus Morgan provided a good link in midfield.
