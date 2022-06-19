Police searches uncover illicit firearms, ammunition in North East

A Wodonga man will face court after police searched North East properties on the hunt for illicit firearms and related material.
Wodonga and Cobram detectives executed search warrants at several properties in both towns over two days as as part of an operation targeting Firearm Prohibition Order compliance.
Officers searched a property in Jason Circuit, Wodonga, on Wednesday, seizing 21 rounds of ammunition and a small amount of cannabis.
A 21-year-old Wodonga man was arrested and charged with possess a firearm related item in contravention of a firearm prohibition order and possess cannabis.
He was bailed to appear before Wodonga Magistrates' Court on September 13.
On Thursday, officers searched a property in Cobram seizing one unregistered firearm.
A man aged in his 70s is expected to be charged on summons with possessing an unregistered firearm and unlicensed, possess firearm.
Detective Senior Sergeant Garry Barton said police had "zero tolerance" for people with illicit firearms in the community.
"Police make no apologies for searching the properties of people with violent criminal histories to make sure they are not harbouring dangerous firearms," he said.
"We will continue to turn up unannounced at properties subject to an FPO to exercise our power to thoroughly search that property, leaving no stone unturned."
Once issued, an FPO remains in effect for 10 years for adults and five years for children, which is those between 14 and 17 years of age.
During that time, the individual is prohibited from acquiring, possessing, carrying or using any firearm or firearm-related item such as ammunition.
They are also unable to enter a range of premises including firearms dealers, shooting ranges or firearms clubs.
