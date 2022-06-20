Tradesmen lose $20k worth of tools in string of thefts across Bright

The Border Mail
Tradesmen lose $20,000 worth of tools in Bright region thefts

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 20 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:00am
Tradesmen have lost $20,000 worth of tools during a string of thefts from vehicles in Bright.

