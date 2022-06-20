Tradesmen lose $20k worth of tools in string of thefts across Bright

Tradesmen have lost $20,000 worth of tools during a string of thefts from vehicles in Bright.
Four vehicles and toolboxes were targeted in Bright and Porepunkah on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning last week.
Advertisement
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said most of the vehicles had been unlocked.
"We're lucky to live in a low crime area but I really implore people to make sure their vehicles are locked and don't have keys inside," he said.
"If it's possible people should park off the road, under motion activated lights if possible, and ensure their tool boxes on the back of utes are locked.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It can take tradesmen years to acquire their tools and to have an opportunistic thief come along and steal them is pretty sad."
The incident followed two recent vehicle thefts in Bright and Myrtleford where keys were left in the ignition.
"It's important people have security measures in place," Senior Sergeant Incoll said.
"That can make it hard for these thieves.
"If anyone has information they can contact Bright police or Crime Stoppers."
Call (03) 5755 1444 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.