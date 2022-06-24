Packed with extras in Riverside Estate

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This beautifully-appointed home sits between two parks in Killara's friendly Riverside Estate, and with all the hard work done, this is better than waiting to build.
From the custom letterbox to the double-glazed windows, this home is packed with extras including solar panels.
The open kitchen features stainless cooking and a walk-in pantry, and the customised high benchtops will be an added appeal to those at the taller end of the scale.
The kitchen oversees the living and dining spaces, out to the alfresco and backyard.
It's a great layout for family life and larger gatherings, or simply supervising kids play while prepping dinner.
The front of the home offers a private section to escape to ideal as a parent retreat. The main bedroom, located off the second living area, can be closed off for privacy and quiet.
The bedroom boasts an ensuite with double rain shower and walk-in robe.
The in-built speakers in both the main living space and the parent retreat is sure to impress.
It's sure to raise the excitement of movie nights and have everyone wanting to be home for them.
The alfresco area offers lovely views of Huon Hill and boasts a ceiling fan and tv-connection point.
Without question, the bonus of owning this home is the work shed. Offering three-phase power, a mezzanine level set up for a workshop and excellent storage.
With the drive-through garage and side gates, the backyard is set up for easy access and is designed to be low-maintenance.
"This home is simply a must see, especially if you've got a partner longing for a cave to call their own," selling agent Leon Kowski said.
"The home is welcoming and warm. I could easily see my Sundays on the couch watching movies with the surround sound on."
This home will appeal to families with parks at both ends of the street and the Piccolo Pod Café nearby.
"Grabbing a morning coffee at the Piccolo Pod with the pets and kids (or on your own) will become a ritual," Leon said.
"It's a great family neighbourhood with kids playing safely in the street."
Killara's Riverside Estate is a suburb designed for families. The walking and riding tracks around the suburb make it easy to spend time outdoors.
