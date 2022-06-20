A sample from Wahgunyah's water treatment plant will vie for the title of Australia's best tasting water.
North East Water will take part in the two-day Victorian competition at Bendigo Exhibition Centre Tuesday and Wednesday, hosted by Water Industry Operators Association of Australia.
Water samples will be judged on qualities like colour, clarity, odour and mouthfeel during blind taste tests.
The Victorian winner will go on to the national titles, with the champion to represent Australia at the annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition held in West Virginia, USA.
WIOA managing director George Wall said the competition would help secure "Australia's water future".
"The competition will recognise and acknowledge the individuals and organisations that are stepping up, some in very trying circumstances, to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day," he said.
