The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Water suppliers go head to head for the best tap water in the country with tasting samples starting on Tuesday

SE
By Sophie Else
June 20 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONTEST: Water suppliers across the nation will battle to be named best water.

A sample from Wahgunyah's water treatment plant will vie for the title of Australia's best tasting water.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.