Victoria's Opposition leader Matthew Guy has called for collaboration between states and the federal government in the long-running quest to build a new hospital for the Border region.
Mr Guy was speaking on Monday morning after announcing a state Liberal party pledge to inject $300 million into the construction of a new hospital should the party win power at the November election.
He said a location for any proposed construction had not been pinpointed but was open to suggestions from his NSW counterparts.
Mr Guy and Benambra MP Bill Tilley went to inspect a site on Bandiana Link Road that Mr Tilley described as "just an option".
When The Border Mail contacted Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley's office to ask if the government would match the funding proposal, a spokesman did not directly answer the question.
"We have a strong record of investing in our regional health services, including at Albury Wodonga Health (AWH) where in partnership with NSW we are delivering an upgraded emergency department and short-stay unit," the spokesman said.
The spokesman described Mr Guy's pledge as "just another empty promise from the Liberals".
"The Liberals' track record of funding cuts to regional hospitals, slashed services and sacked staff is clear - they can't be trusted to deliver a stethoscope let alone a hospital.
"A collaborative process is under way between AWH, the Victorian and NSW governments to complete the master plan.
"There has been no delay - it is important that AWH get their master plan right and this takes time."
Mr Guy said he was confident the federal and NSW governments would be open to providing the estimated remaining two-thirds of the estimated cost of the project.
"We're not interested in arguing with the commonwealth government and I don't think the federal government wants to do that either," he said.
"We're prepared to front up our third (of the funding) - $300 million - we want a sensible partnership between the Victorian, NSW governments and the federal government because that's what the Border communities deserve."
He said he did not know if the hospital issue would be a part of the NSW budget to be handed down on Tuesday.
"I hope there'll be some, I don't know," he said. "If I'm premier we want to work with the NSW government - we've got to do that to make this work."
Mr Tilley said the Opposition had not ruled out the construction of a new hospital across the border.
"We're looking at a few options - it would be foolish to close your eyes and ears to options in Albury if there are options there," he said.
"It's important to be a three-way partnership."
Mr Tilley said he and Mr Guy were looking at a potential site on Bandiana Link Road but that they were "looking at all options".
"The potential site on Bandiana Link Road is just a 'thought bubble' at this stage, something that should be explored," he said.
"There's nothing official about this site."
Mr Guy said the new hospital issue had "dragged on for too long".
"We know that Albury-Wodonga needs a new hospital now," he said.
Albury Wodonga Health said nothing solid had been discussed about pinpointing a new site .
On Monday, NSW MP for Albury Justin Clancy wasn't able to reveal whether the state budget to be handed down on Tuesday had provisions for the new hospital.
