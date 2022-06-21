Food for thought: Nourish yourself from the inside-out. Warm up to winter with comfort food dishes peppered with spices. Soups, stews and tray bakes feed the masses on a shoestring and with minimal dishes.

Jam session: Use the last of the summer berries tucked away in the back of the freezer to make a batch of jam. The kitchen will smell sublime and toast tastes all the better.

Movie marathon: Winter is the ideal time to hunker down with a good Netflix series. Watch Borgen 4, then get back to me! Alternatively, Regent Cinemas is offering epic blockbusters and homegrown stories.

Hot drinks: Be like the northern Europeans and add mulled wine to the mix. A constant at Christmas markets in the northern hemisphere, mulled wine is perfectly suited to our Border winters.

Light up: You will go through tea candles faster than coffee beans but it's worth it to light up your home for the winter months. Buy candles in bulk. Buy fragrance-free. They create a nice ambience around your home. Set them along window sills to be seen by the brave dogs out walking their humans in the dark each night!