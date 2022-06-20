The Border Mail

Norths take the inaugural MND trophy in a tight encounter | HAW

By Cayte Campbell
Updated June 20 2022 - 6:21am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEDAL: Norths' Scott Sippel was awarded the MND players medal for his best on ground performance against Magpies.

DIVISION ONE MEN

Magpies vs Norths, Norths win 3-2

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.