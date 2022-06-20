Magpies vs Norths, Norths win 3-2
Round 11 saw Magpies and Norths battle it out for the inaugural MND Trophy, honouring Margaret Caton. The game was played in good spirit and close from start to finish.
Best on ground and awarded the MND players medal was Scott Sippel of Norths.
Falcons vs Wodonga, Falcons win 2-1
Ladder leaders Wodonga went into the game as favourites, but a solid Falcons team handed Wodonga its first loss of the season. It was a scrappy game from the onset, but the crowd enjoyed every minute of it. Wodonga's Ethan Albon opened the scoring for the game, and although Wodonga had plenty of chances, they could not capitalise, letting basic skill errors frustrate them. Falcons Shaun Groch and Matthew Russell scored one each in a physical game.
Falcons coach Fenn Dawson was pleased with his team's performance.
"It was a tight game from the opening whistle. I was very pleased with the way the team rallied and held it together when we were trailing. To come away with the win was a credit to the whole team," Dawson said.
Wombats vs United, United win 7-1
An undermanned Wombats side, buoyed once again by division two players from other clubs under a special permit system, put up a great fight before being overrun by a dominant United side.
Slow to start, United found its rhythm in the second half, finding the back of the net and ending the game convincing winners, 7-1.
