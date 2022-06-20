Ladder leaders Wodonga went into the game as favourites, but a solid Falcons team handed Wodonga its first loss of the season. It was a scrappy game from the onset, but the crowd enjoyed every minute of it. Wodonga's Ethan Albon opened the scoring for the game, and although Wodonga had plenty of chances, they could not capitalise, letting basic skill errors frustrate them. Falcons Shaun Groch and Matthew Russell scored one each in a physical game.