The soon-to-be owners of the former Brocklesby Hotel will renovate the historic building into a home, after settlement next month.
Greater Hume Council is selling the former pub block for $250,000 to out-of-town buyers from up near the Northern Territory, who have family ties to Brocklesby, according to Kane real estate agent Cameron Brooks.
"They're not going to operate as a pub, they're just going to put it back to a residential dwelling," he said.
"They probably got themselves somewhere that needs a bit of money spent on it, needs a bit of a tidy up, but if they do it properly they'll make a good job out of it."
Mr Brooks said there had been lots of interest in the purchase of the pub.
"It was stronger towards the end when everyone realised we were getting a lot of interest from it ... if these people didn't buy it, there was a little queue of people lining up," he said.
"A lot of people wanted to turn it back to a pub.
"It would have been nice to see it restored back to a pub, that would have been great, but obviously at this stage in the game it couldn't be, the [buyers] will keep the character of the place, that's their intent."
Mr Kane said the bar, equipment and cellar were still intact, with space for four bedrooms on the 6303.8-square-metre block.
During the due diligence period the on-site sewerage disposal system was identified to not meet current standards, but council will replace the system before settlement on July 13.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
