Scooter rider suffers minor injuries after being hit by car in Wodonga

A man has suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in Wodonga.
The 20-year-old was struck near the intersection of McKoy Street and Moorefield Park Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Police are investigating the incident.
The injuries are not life threatening.
A police spokesman said any electric scooter with a top speed above 10km/h was considered a motor vehicle and the devices were banned from use on roads or footpaths.
"It's legal to buy them but illegal to ride them on roads or footpaths in public areas," the spokesman said.
