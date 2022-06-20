The Border Mail
Scooter rider suffers minor injuries after being hit by car in Wodonga

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:55am, first published 3:55am
CRASH: The scene of the incident on Thursday.

A man has suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in Wodonga.

