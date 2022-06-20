Belvoir has landed two English players as imports return to provincial cricket.
Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Wood and all-rounder Nick Green will join the Eagles in September.
Wood recently smashed 114 off 68 balls for Middleton in the Sussex Premier League, while Green has impressed in the Leicestershire system since playing with Zac Simmonds for Market Deeping.
"Josh looks to be a good acquisition for us," Belvoir captain Drew Cameron said.
"I've watched a couple of his games and he doesn't muck around.
"The way they play one-day cricket over there, you see it from the internationals down, they're more worried about scoring than survival, which would be a blessing in our comp.
"Nick bats top four and opens the bowling.
"He was the next big thing at the club Zac played at.
"He doesn't get bogged down with the bat and having played high-level T20 stuff, he's got a great skill set with his bowling as well."
