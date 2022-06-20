THE Border Medical Association has called for state and federal unity in committing to a new Albury-Wodonga hospital after the Prime Minister and Victorian Premier failed to say what they could contribute to such a venture.
Anthony Albanese and Daniel Andrews were asked yesterday if they would look at building a new Border hospital and how they could help.
Mr Albanese did not answer the question, instead he spoke about lack of access to GPs as the "biggest issue...in terms of regional health and the crisis that's there".
He did say "there will always be more demands for infrastructure that can be met in one budget, but we are looking at a comprehensive way in which we deal with these things co-operatively".
Mr Andrews roasted the state Coalition, saying it had privatised, cut and closed country health services in government and perhaps it would have "more credibility" if "they accepted" that.
"Regional patients, I don't think, will be lectured (to) by that type of person when it comes to investing in health care," Mr Andrews said.
Border Medical Association deputy chairman David Clancy said "we don't need finger pointing, we don't need blame shifting".
"We need states and the federal government to come together in supporting us, there's no point throwing hand grenades or rocks over the river, we need them all in one room," he said.
Dr Clancy said it was pleasing to see Mr Guy's pledge, saying it was "testament to the work" of Benambra MP Bill Tilley but he added a cross border agreement for a new hospital and bipartisan approach were also needed.
Liberal MP for Farrer Sussan Ley thanked Mr Guy and said Mr Andrews has "been provided multiple opportunities to demonstrate that same level of interest - I'm afraid, so far, he's landing well short of the mark".
Indi MP Helen Haines welcomed Mr Guy's commitment and said "I hope we will hear more commitments like this in the very near future".
Albury Wodonga Health board chairman Matt Burke said: "We welcome the Victorian Opposition's commitment to fund improved healthcare facilities in our region, should they be successful in forming government at the next election.
"(The) board is working actively with governments and political stakeholders at all levels to secure funding commitments to build the hospital infrastructure our staff and community need."
