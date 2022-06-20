The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man 'saw red' and punched abusive man, rendering him unconsciousness

By Albury Court
June 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Cullen Nichols

An abusive pokies player who tapped a fellow player on the forehead in a Lavington pub was immediately knocked unconscious with a savage punch to his jaw.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.