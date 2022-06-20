An abusive pokies player who tapped a fellow player on the forehead in a Lavington pub was immediately knocked unconscious with a savage punch to his jaw.
The man blacked out before he hit the floor, Albury Local Court heard on Monday, but Jesse Cullen Nichols wasn't finished with his retaliatory attack.
"You completely lost control of your emotions when you did that," magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Nichols, on jailing him for nine months.
Mr McLaughlin pointed out how Nichols then grabbed the victim by the shirt, lifted him up so his head was right off the floor and "slammed him back heavily on the ground".
"It was clear to the witness (who stepped in to try to stop Nichols) that he was unconscious," she said.
"An unconscious person is on the ground by virtue of your assault and you continue to assault him."
After the punch, Nichols, 30, who pleaded guilty to affray, slapped the victim twice where he lay in the poker machine room of the Northside Hotel on April 7.
After the other patron intervened, Nichols fled the hotel - police who arrived soon after saw him running, but at that stage did not known he was the assailant.
Nichols was arrested soon after at the Boomerang Hotel on Wagga Road.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen said a sentence assessment report prepared on Nichols was "generally positive".
While the crime was such that a jail sentence was appropriate, Ms Simonsen submitted that this could be best served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
Ms McLaughlin agreed with the submission and placed Nichols on such an order and also convicted and fined him $1600.
She said she accepted Nichols had been provoked by the victim, who on losing on his machine turned to Nichols and began abusing him, calling him a "dog" before tapping his forehead.
"But you were not defending yourself, you were acting in an abhorrent manner in which you were putting the life of the victim in danger."
Ms McLaughlin said Nichols' crime was made worse by the fact he attacked the victim as he lay on the floor.
